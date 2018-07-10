Tue July 10, 2018
July 10, 2018

Making it potable

While addressing a political gathering, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he will set up plants for the desalination of seawater so that the people of Karachi can gain access to filtered water.

Instead of spending hundreds of thousands of rupess on expensive plants, there has to be an effective method to first prevent potable water from being polluted – through its mixing with sewage.

M Haroon

Lahore

