Shell launches Dynaflex technology fuel

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan has launched Dynaflex technology fuel, which has five times the molecules that reduce engine dirt and friction.

A Shell fuel scientist, Mae Ascan said that the new Shell V-Power is an innovative new formulation that targets a key enemy of engine performance and efficiency – dirt deposits – and helps clean them away. It also has new friction reducing agents, designed to help key engine components turn more freely.

Shell has over a century of experience in developing fuels with over 120 fuel scientists and specialists across the globe working on fuels innovation, development and product implementation, she said.

Shell invests $1 billion every year on research and development. Shell Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Haroon Rashid said, “We are committed to continuously improve the customer value proposition and bring Pakistan's fuel market at par with the global markets.”

Shell V-Power is a premium fuel for every car, as it cleans the older engines and maintains the new ones with equal effectiveness, he added.