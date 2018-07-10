Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rupee strengthens

The rupee closed marginally higher on Monday amid soft dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

x
Advertisement

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 121.53 against the dollar as compared to Friday’s closing of 121.54. “There was an importer dollar demand, but large import bills were not there,” a currency dealer said.

Many analysts expect the rupee to continue to experience volatility, as well as pressure in the coming two to three months due to falling foreign exchange reserves and the limited intervention by the central bank in the currency markets.

In the open market, the rupee traded at 124 for buying and 124.30 for selling against the dollar. It hovered at 124/124.50 in the previous session.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar