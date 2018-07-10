Entertech plans 50MW solar plant

KARACHI: Kuwait-based Enertech Quetta Solar Private Limited has sought licence for setting up a 50 megawatt solar power generation plant in Balochistan with an estimated cost of $50 million.

Entertech expects to achieve commercial commissioning of the project by June 2019 and intends to sell electric power generated from the said facility to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

It may be recalled that in June 2016, Kuwait government-owned company and renewable developer EnerTech had signed a bilateral agreement with the government of Pakistan to set up a 500MW solar plants in Balochistan.

Pakistan’s huge energy crisis is jeopardising its economic progress and social development. The major reasons for the energy crisis are lack of investment in power sector in the past, non-development of renewable energy sector, and the depleting hydrocarbon reserves.

Government of Pakistan has tasked the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to ensure 5.0 percent of total national power generation capacity to be generated through renewable energy technologies by the year 2030.

Analysts believe it is imperative for Pakistan to look for indigenous and cheap energy resources for sustainable growth through self-reliance.