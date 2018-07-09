CCB asks members to submit projects for 2018-19

Rawalpindi : Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has asked its elected members to submit details of development projects for their respective areas which would be completed during2018-19 financial year said Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) CCB Naveed Nawaz.

Talking to APP, he informed that the board would complete different projects worth nearly eight million rupees in every ward of the board on the recommendation of the board member during this financial year.

He further informed that CCB would start door-to-door garbage collection soon in its Ward 9 and 10. The CCB board meeting had allowed purchase of 12 new rickshaws which would be used for garbage collection in two CCB Wards.

To a question he said, the clean-up of nullahs would be completed before start of monsoon rains.

All available resources would be utilised to save precious lives and properties of the citizens particularly those living near nullahs, he added.

Nawaz pointed out that the CCB sanitation branch removes garbage from 350 points daily using 19 vehicles, six compactors, two tractor trolleys, two vehicles and five shovels.

Responding to another question he said, CCB had also introduced a rickshaw service for garbage collection in Lalazar and New Lalazar areas. He urged the residents to play their role and dump garbage at garbage points.