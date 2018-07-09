No good a revival

With an average of three Pakistani movies now being released within at least two months, it is safe to say that the ‘support it because its Pakistani’ idea can be laid to rest – whatever it meant in the first place. If not for the absurdity of the statement, this notion needs to be done away with for the mediocrity it has promoted in our cinema. From the scriptwriters to the directors, and the actors – the entire film crew in short – seem to have developed a strong aversion towards progressive content. All the stories, even the good ones, depicted in our movies appear to exist in isolation of our societal reality.

If this is what revival was going to be all about, we should have let the ventilator of our silver screen turned off. As a wise man once said, if you can’t do the right thing, you might as well just not do anything.

Shaarmeen Musa

Lahore