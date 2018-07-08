Sun July 08, 2018
National

July 8, 2018

LAHORE

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was electrocuted in the Badami Bagh police area on Saturday. The victim was identified as Dost Muhammad, a resident of Balochistan. He worked as a truck conductor. On the day of the incident, a live electricity wire fell on his truck. He was trying to remove the wire from the truck when he was electrocuted.

