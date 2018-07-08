tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was electrocuted in the Badami Bagh police area on Saturday. The victim was identified as Dost Muhammad, a resident of Balochistan. He worked as a truck conductor. On the day of the incident, a live electricity wire fell on his truck. He was trying to remove the wire from the truck when he was electrocuted.
