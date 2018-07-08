Sun July 08, 2018
July 8, 2018

SC summons Dar, others in Qasmi appointment case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has served notices on former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former federal secretary information Muhammad Azam and former secretary finance Waqar Masood for appearance tomorrow (Monday) on account of approving salary, perks and privileges of Attaul Haq Qasmi in official capacity.According to a notification issued on Saturday, the SC directed that summons to Ishaq Dar be issued and affixed at his permanent residence in Lahore as he is reportedly gone abroad.

The Supreme Court passed the order on July 5, in Case No. 3654 of 2018 relating to appointment of Attaul Haq Qasmi as Managing Director of the state-run TV.

