Two PTI candidates booked for violating ECC

MULTAN: On the complaint of the district administration, Jalalpur police on Friday booked two PTI candidates for violating the election code of conduct (ECC).

The Tehsil Jalalpur AC lodged his complaint with the police for taking action against PTI candidate from NA-169 (Multan-VI) Rana Qasim Noon and from PP-222 Ghulam Abbas Khakhi for allegedly violating the election code of conduct. The AC in his complaint informed that Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala PP-222 Monitoring officer Samina Qadir had reported that Rana Qasim Noon and Malik Ghulam Abbas Khakhi took out a motorcade rally consisting of 150-200 cars without permission on July 4. The rally took out from Mauza Baile Sharif which culminated at the Dera of Malik Lal Joiya. The rally participants held a meeting there which continued till 10pm. Later, the participants again took out a rally at the end of the meeting which marched through various roads in the city. The accused candidates violated the election code of conduct so action should be taken against them under the Election Rule 32. However, no rest has been made till the filing of this report.