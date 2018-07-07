NSC reviews action plan to fulfil FATF obligations

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday reiterated a firm commitment to fulfil obligations made to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) under the Action Plan, regarding measures to combat money-laundering and terror financing.The 26th meeting of the NSC chaired by Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk discussed the details of the action plan and the way forward. The committee appreciated the efforts of the finance minister and her team at the forum. The meeting also reviewed the overall economic situation in the country.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Minister for Defence, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Muhammad Azam Khan, Minister for Interior, Syed Ali Zafar, Minister for Law/Information, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.

The finance minister gave a detailed presentation to the participants about the deliberations during meetings of the FATF and International Co-operation Review Group held in Paris.