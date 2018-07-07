Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Boxers urged to work hard

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Boxing Federation President Muhammad Khalid Mahmood hoped that the boxers would put up their best efforts in earning laurels for the country in the Asian Games to be held in Jakarta from August 18.

Khalid, who visited the national training camp in Islamabad on Friday, stressed upon the boxers to work harder in an effort to win medals.

“Indeed a good draw would see Pakistan boxers gunning for medals in the Asian Games. I am delighted to know that the boxers are training hard in an effort to perform well in Asiad.”

Comments

