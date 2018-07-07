Cleanliness campaign

LAHORE : Albayrak Waste Management Company Friday conducted a cleanliness and dengue awareness drive at Muhalla Chah Bhangiyan.

Albayrak team met with cleric of Jamia masjid and requested him to stress on the cleanliness through Friday sermon so the citizens could play role in keeping their surroundings clean. The team also distributed pamphlets comprising awareness message among the locals.