Qualified teachers

Under-qualified staff at Khairabad High School is one of the major issues being faced by students. Inexperienced teachers fail to teach a subject in an efficient manner. Many teachers do not know how to deal with students who are a bit slow. It is important that the education department conducts training programmes for teachers so that they can teach students well. The authorities should take immediate measures to resolve the issue.

Saif Naeem

Khairabadi