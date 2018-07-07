Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qualified teachers

Under-qualified staff at Khairabad High School is one of the major issues being faced by students. Inexperienced teachers fail to teach a subject in an efficient manner. Many teachers do not know how to deal with students who are a bit slow. It is important that the education department conducts training programmes for teachers so that they can teach students well. The authorities should take immediate measures to resolve the issue.

x
Advertisement

Saif Naeem

Khairabadi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar