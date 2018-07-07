NBP basketball tournament from today

KARACHI: The 13th NBP basketball tournament will begin here at the floodlit Arambagh court on Saturday (today).

The organisers said that 12 outfits would vie for the title. The teams have been divided in two groups. Two sides from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals.

On the opening day, Bounce Club will face Karachi Colts and Nishtar Club will take on Clifton Crossover.

Group A: Bounce Club, Omega, One Unit, Karachi Colts, Usman Sports, Neighbourhood.

Group B: Nishtar Club, Arambagh, Askari Alfaz, Malir Trojan, Clifton Crossover, Karachi Youth.