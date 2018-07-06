Khattak accuses Dost Muhammad of supporting JUI-F candidates

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday accused the caretaker Chief Minister Dost Muhammad of supporting the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidates.

Speaking at public gatherings in Nizampur and Shaidu, he alleged that Dost Muhammad Khan was nominated by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and most of

the ministers in the interim set up were from southern districts.

Pervez Khattak said that the PTI leadership was not satisfied with the performance of the caretaker government in the province as it was making the upcoming general polls controversial by supporting the JUI-F candidates.

“The district government’s funds in Bannu are being used on the JUI-F election campaign,” he alleged and added that the provincial Election Commissioner should take note of the issue.

Pervez Khattak said in this regard he would submit an application along with all the proofs with the provincial Election Commissioner.

He also alleged that the caretaker chief minister had included his close friend Asadullah Khan Chamkani in the provincial cabinet. “Additional Advocate General also hails from his native district,” he said, adding, that the caretaker chief minister had no authority to appoint law officers.

The PTI leader said that the PTI chief Imran Khan was endeavouring to eliminate corruption from the country.

“The people know that only Imran Khan can pull the country out of the prevailing crisis,” he added.