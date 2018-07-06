Experts call for measures to ensure food security

Islamabad : Experts at a seminar here stressed the need for taking adaptation measures to minimise negative impact of demographic growth coupled with climatic change in South Asian Region.

The South Asia, being the hot spot for the future increases of food demand due to demographic growth and changing lifestyles may face even severe consequences if no adaptation measures were taken, they said at the three-day international workshop.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Centre for Climate Research and Development (CCRD) COMSATS University Islamabad and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Germany. Scientists from the leading institutes from Europe (PIK, IIASA) and South Asian countries, INGOs, think tanks, research organisations in-depth deliberated on ensuring the food security in the region where already around 300 million people are undernourished, resulting in the largest numbers of food-insecure persons in the sub-continent.