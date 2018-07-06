Licences awarded to blood banks

Islamabad : Islamabad Blood Transfusion Authority (IBTA) Chairman Professor Hasan Abbas Zaheer on Thursday awarded licences for 2018-19 to the local blood banks and gave away certificates of appreciation to the IBTA inspectors.

The event was held here to highlight the progress and achievements of the IBTA since its revival in 2013.

The IBTA chairman conducted the proceedings of the workshop.

The agenda of the consultations included sharing of IBTA blood transfusion regulation experience, the data collected from the Islamabad blood banks, feedback of the IBTA inspectors and the inspectee’s blood banks and a panel discussion on the important issues.

The workshop participants included representatives from all the registered and licensed blood banks functioning in the Islamabad Capital Territory. Partners from the provincial blood transfusion programmes and the provincial blood transfusion authorities were also invited as special guests and acknowledged the achievements of IBTA under the leadership of Prof. Zaheer

The IBTA chairman shed light on the performance and progress made by IBTA since 2013.