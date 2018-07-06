Can’t stand the rain

The recent spell of monsoon rain was indeed a happy occasion for those who depend on these droplets of water for crop production. While in some areas the rainwater was preserved in the ponds dug near agricultural fields, in others the catastrophe caused by the rain paralysed the lives of people. Those living in low-income neighbourhoods in big cities suffered a great deal of loss owing to the entry of rainwater in their homes. In addition, it is feared that the slow-paced work with regard to the excavation of water will leave the water standing in an area for days, leading to the outbreak of serious diseases.

Every year, the monsoon season starts the debate on what should be done to deal with this fiasco. It is unfortunate that in Pakistan, which is already at risk of being declared a water-stressed country, the rainwater is wasted because of the lack of water reservoirs and dams. It is hoped that policymakers will not leave the situation unheeded.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad