Imran rules out talks with Zardari, uncertain about Bilawal

KARACHI: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, on Wednesday said there could be no dialogue with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, but he is uncertain about negotiations with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier, Imran announced a national housing policy as part of the PTI's manifesto for the general elections 2018 at the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Pakistan. Imran Khan announced that his party would construct five million housing units during the next five years if they get majority in the elections.

With the completion of five million housing units, he said the lower income segment would own houses. He said the housing policy would generate employment and attract huge investments. Imran said besides other sectors the banking industry would also have an avenue for lending. The PTI Chief pledged that his dream of the housing project would be materialised with one window operation.

On the occasion, ABAD chairman Arif Jeewa said the past governments initiated national housing policy but did nothing for low cost housing despite several proposals of ABAD. Jeewa said the country is facing a shortfall of 12 million housing units. Jeewa said the construction industry is subject to 30 to 35 percent tax. He proposed if the tax is reduced to 10 percent then everybody will pay taxes and there would be no need of the amnesty scheme.