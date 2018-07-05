World’s top wrestlers to feature in Ring of Pakistan Season-II

ISLAMABAD: Leading professional wrestlers from around the world would be star attraction in the Ring of Pakistan season II to be contested in major cities of the country in August and early September.

In a media briefing at a local hotel the other day, Peer Asam Kazmi, Chief Executive of Ring of Pakistan said his main purpose to bring the leading wrestlers home was to improve the soft image of the country.

“Yes, we did face some problems during the first edition of the event. But now more and more wrestlers wanted to be part of the show. Hopefully the second season would even be bigger success,” he said.

Peer Asam Kazmi praised ISPR for showing all out support for the Ring of Pakistan. “We met ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor and he promised all out support for the venture. We are really thankful to Army and for his support. In accompany of visiting wrestlers we met him Tuesday.”

He admitted that there were some loopholes in organizing the event last season. “This time around we are much experience and know well what to do to make the event a real success.”

Tiny Iron who was here last year said for him Pakistan was his second home.

“My efforts have always been to wrestle in Pakistan frequently. I am here again and would continue coming here every year.”

Local wrestler Badshah Khan said he always tried to give his best. “This time around I would do my best to outshine others.” Women wrestler Rabeal said she was too happy to be part of the show.