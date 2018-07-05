PM reaffirms moral, political support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja M. Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk at PM Office Islamabad.

Overall situation in Azad Jammu & Kashmir in general and the plight of the innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in particular came under discussion during the meeting. Condemning the reign of state sponsored terrorism as well as grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces on the unarmed civilians of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, PM said that the international community must play its role for the realization of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people as promised to them through the UNSC relevant Resolutions.

PM reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support of the people and the government of Pakistan to the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

Later, PM was briefed about the mandate and working of Ministry of Defence at PM’s Office.

Minister for Defence Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Secretary to the Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (R) Zamirul Hasan Shah and senior government officials were present during the briefing.

Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (R) Zamirul Hasan Shah gave a detailed briefing on working of the Ministry. The Secretary also briefed the PM about deployment of the army personnel during forthcoming General Elections 2018. The PM appreciated the important role of the Ministry towards defence of the country.

Regarding deployment of the army personnel during the electoral process, the PM recalled successful experience of past by-elections and expressed the hope that the assistance of army personnel would complement efforts to ensure smooth and peaceful conducting of the General Elections 2018.