Tough contest expected in PP-16 constituency

Rawalpindi: A very tough and close contest is expected to be seen between PML-N and PTI candidates in PP-16 in the general elections on July 25. No other political parties have fielded their candidates in this PP-16 constituency against PML-N and PTI contestants which means very close contest is likely to be held between the two for Punjab Assembly seat.

The PML-N has awarded ticket to Sheikh Arslan Hafeez present chairman of his Union Council elected in local bodies elections held two years ago. Similarly, PTI has pitched Raja Rashid Hafeez from this constituency. According to a survey and views gathered from people chances of both these candidates are 50/50. However, PML-N’s Arslan Hafeez said that he would pull out a certain win against his PTI political opponent without any problem.

During his talk with ‘The News’ here Tuesday Arslan Hafeez gave reasons on which basis he is confident to emerge victorious from PP-16.

Sheikh Arslan told that he was associated with PML-N for over the last 28 years. From my college days I got attached with PML-N and became President of MSF in 1989. “After completion of my education I was elected as councillor of Union Council in the year 2000 and continued to serve on people of my area for 7 consecutive years. As I delivered properly people again voted me as UC -chairman in the local bodies elections held in 2016 under the PML-N. Besides serving the citizens and taken development and welfare steps in my UC, I have also remained active in movements for freedom of judiciary and governor rule. Owing to my relentless services, the leadership of PML-N has now awarded ticket to contest from PP-16 for Provincial Assembly seat.

Talking about his manifesto to be enforced if elected from this constituency, Sheikh Arslan said among the 7 improvement of health system and education sector would be my first major priorities. He said health units would be opened at constituency level and better health services would be provided to patients on cheaper rates. Qualified and experienced doctors and medical staff would be deputed in clinics.

Similarly, for improvement in education sector, Sheikh Arslan said that he would focus on recruiting private teachers in government educational institution on daily wage basis.