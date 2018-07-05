Pakistan efforts in combating extremism lauded

Islamabad: Acknowledging the efforts made by Pakistan and its sacrifices to combat terrorism, Jean-Francois Cautain, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan has said that the EU commends Pakistan in its struggle to combat violent extremists and terrorism which is a challenge even for EU member countries.

He acknowledged that Pakistan has suffered from extremism more than any other country, and stressed that Pakistan and the EU need to work together to combat terrorism, both within and outside their borders for global peace and security.

The EU Ambassador pointed out that the EU is not just a trade organization or large development agency, as it is now significantly engaged in the area of security and defence as well. ‘Since 2003, the Common Security and Defence Policy has enabled the EU to take a leading role in peace-keeping operations, conflict prevention and in the strengthening of international security’, Mr Cautain shared during the first of the Ambassador Lecture Series on ‘EU-Pakistan Relations: Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

Briefly sharing the history and background of the European Union model, he explained that over the past two years, the EU member states have been focusing on defence and security since the EU’s model of economic integration is also a unique opportunity to support engagement in the field of defence and develop collective defence capabilities.

Outlining some of the key points of the 2016 ‘Global Strategy for the European Union’s Foreign and Security Policy’, Ambassador Cautain said that the strategy sets out the EU’s core interests and principles for engaging in the wider world and gives the Union a collective sense of direction. ‘Decisive steps are being taken on security and defence.

Building resilience at home and abroad means creating a more responsive union. The EU is also working to strengthen the resilience of states within and outside its borders by supporting good governance and accountable institutions.

Strengthening the internal and external nexus requires addressing issues such as counterterrorism, countering violent extremism, climate change and cyber security collectively’, he stressed.

The Ambassador lauded Pakistan’s efforts in terms of trade enhancement after the GSP Plus facility, and outlined that this was a win-win partnership.

‘Over the past 18 months, we have been working to finalise a new Engagement Plan to further deepen relations between Pakistan and Europe, and hope that a new agreement will be signed under the new government after Pakistan’s general elections.

The Engagement Plan is an opportunity for both sides to benefit from multifaceted cooperation ranging from trade to security to numerous other issues, including terrorism,’ he said. Cautain discussed EU’s development cooperation in education, rural development and governance and said that the EU has decided to substantially increase the development cooperation funds allocated to Pakistan to 635 million EUR which is double when compared to the previous years.

IPRI’s President Ambassador (R) Abdul Basit in his welcome address said that the European Union’s relationship with Pakistan is very important, not only politically but also economically.

‘Under the 2012 Five-Year Engagement Plan, this relationship has moved from strength-to-strength, with GSP Plus incentives helping Pakistan build its capacity in order to become a more effective and competitive partner in international commerce.

‘The EU will continue to be important for Pakistan despite UK’s exit since it has been a trailblazing organization, creating new templates for regional integration and connectivity.