CM praises civic agencies

LAHORE : Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on Wednesday visited rain-affected Lawrence Road, Lakshmi Chowk and GPO Chowk without any protocol.

He inspected Wasa emergency monsoon camps set up at Lawrence Road and Lakshmi Chowk and checked their arrangements for the disposal of water.

He first went to Wasa emergency monsoon camp at Lawrence Road where he was briefed about water disposal arrangements. On the occasion, he said administration, Wasa and other agencies have ensured early disposal of water despite heavy rains and performance of administrative officers and other agencies in this regard was commendable. I have personally monitored the water disposal activities and reports have also been presented to me about it. I appreciate the performance of administration and Wasa for what I have practically examined, he said.

Later, he visited Lakshmi Chowk to visit Wasa emergence monsoon camp. He said all the line departments exhibited best team work despite heavy rains and worked hard to dispose of the rain water. He said he has been satisfied that water disposal has been done with continued efforts and added that the state is responsible for solving problems of citizens and the same is being done in an amicable way.

Talking to the media, he said 38 years record of rains has been broken in Lahore and due to it water was accumulated on different roads. However, line departments worked as a team to deal with this challenge. Water is accumulated at Lakshmi Chowk whenever it is raining as it is a low lying area. Our ministers also remained in the field, he said. I can understand that citizens faced difficulties due to stagnant water.