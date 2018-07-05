Sindh police see another reshuffle ahead of polls

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi on Wednesday once again issued the orders of transfers and postings of policemen at various positions of Sindh Police.

According to a notification, the orders were issued after the approval for the reshuffle was received from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As per the orders, DIG Khadim Hussain Rind, who was posted as DIG Finance at Sindh CPO has been transferred with immediate effect to the post of DIG West Zone, Karachi Range, while DIG Azad Khan, who held the position has been transferred to the post of DIG Sukkur Range. DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik, who was DIG Sukkur Range, has now been transferred to the post of DIG Finance, Sindh CPO.

Moreover, Lt. Maqsood Ahmed, who was posted as SSP Jacobabad, has been transferred to the post of Assistant IG Forensic Division, Sindh, against an existing vacancy. In addition, he will also look after the duties of DIG Security, Sindh.

SP Shoukat Ali Khatian, who had been serving as SP Shikarpur, has been transferred to the post of SSP Jacobabad.

Similarly, SP Qamar Raza Jiskani, who had been serving as SP Sujawal, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect as Assistant IG Operations, CPO, Sindh. He has replaced SP Syed Salman Hussain, who has been transferred to the post of Personal Staff Officer (PSO) to IGP Sindh against an existing vacancy.

SP Masood Ahmed, presently awaiting posting in CPO, has been transferred to the post of SP Sujawal.