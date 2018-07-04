Wed July 04, 2018
National

ONLINE
July 4, 2018

Nepra increases power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday increased electricity price per unit by Rs 1.32. A notification has been issued in this regard. The NEPRA states that increase in electricity prices occurred in the capacity of monthly fuel adjustment in the month of May. Now, the electricity consumers would have to face Rs 15.65 billion additional burden.

