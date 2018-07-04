Charges of corrupt practices: NAB arrests Islamabad Law College principal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi arrested principal of Islamabad Law College (ILC) Attiqur Rehman on charges of corruption and corrupt practices and cheating public at large by defrauding millions of rupees from students on account of admission and tuition fee fraudulently claiming its affiliation with Islamia University, Bahawalpur.

According to NAB, Islamabad Law College enrolled 209 students for the session of 2015-2016 without having NOC from HEC and valid affiliation from any degree awarding university. The accused received millions of rupees on account of admission and tuition fee fraudulently claiming its affiliation with Islamia University, Bahawalpur and after that, he closed the college campus and absconded.

The accused will be produced before the Accountability Court for seeking physical remand today (Wednesday). Rawalpindi NAB Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi said that NAB believes on across the board accountability and focuses cases rather faces.

He said under NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal’s directions; the Bureau is committed to eradicating corruption. NAB director general advised the public to ensure the affiliation of colleges and institutions from HEC prior to taking admissions there.