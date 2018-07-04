Abbasi’s petition adjourned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned until Wednesday (today) the hearing of the petition moved by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi challenging rejection of his nomination papers to contest election from his home constituency, NA-57, Murree, and his disqualification for life.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was hearing the case. The federal government failed to submit a reply, due to which, the bench adjourned the hearing till today.

The same bench also adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Fawad Chaudhary till today. Previously, the LHC allowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Fawad Chaudahry by suspending the decisions of respective appellate tribunals regarding rejection of their nomination papers and their disqualification under Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution.