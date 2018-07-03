RSF seeks free election campaign coverage

ISLAMABAD: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and its local partner in Pakistan, Freedom Network (FN), sent a joint letter to caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk on 25th June, exactly one month ahead of Pakistan’s general elections, calling on the authorities to allow journalists to cover the campaign freely.

Censorship and intimidation of the media are incompatible with democracy, the letter said in essence, voicing deep concern about the increase in abuses against journalists that has had a grave impact on the proper conduct of the election campaign.

The letter said: “What with threats, abductions, beatings, illegal suspensions and disrupted distribution, media and journalists are being harassed in a clear attempt to intimidate them and prevent independent reporting ahead of the elections.”

“We have been seeing an alarming increase in violations of press freedom and the circulation of news and information in recent months,” said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.

“This interference is absolutely unacceptable in a country that claims to be democratic. We call on Pakistan’s authorities to let journalists work freely and inform the public without threats or reprisals. The respect of Pakistan’s leaders for their fellow citizens and the country’s international credibility are both at issue.” Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak added: “The Pakistani people must be fully able to exercise their constitutional right to elect a new government on 25th July. The election results will have no credibility if journalists are not allowed to cover the election without hindrance, pressure or manipulation of any kind.”

Pakistan is ranked 139th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2018 World Press Freedom Index.