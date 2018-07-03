UET entrance test online registration

LAHORE : Tuesday (today) is last date for the purchasing of token for online registration of entrance test for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes in University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, its affiliated engineering colleges and other engineering institutions around Punjab.

In a press release, a UET spokesperson said online registration forms would be submitted till Wednesday (tomorrow) by logging into the web link http://admission .uet. edu. pk He added guidelines for preparation of entrance test were also available at the web link.

It is pertinent to mention that entrance test will be held on July 15 (Sunday) while the result will be declared on July 22, 2018 (midnight) and will be available online. However, the key for self-marking shall be uploaded on website at midnight on test date.