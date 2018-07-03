CM meets businessmen

A 58-member delegation of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum led by Mian Zahid Hussain called on Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Fazalur Rehman at the CM House on Monday and discussed the state of the economy and issues faced by businessmen.

Rehman was informed that a total of nine businessmen have been inducted in the federal and provincial cabinets to which he said this shows that the state has confidence in the business community. “You are playing an important role in the development of the national economy,” he added.

The delegation mentioned that they have tax-related issues with the Sindh Revenue Board. The CM assured the businessmen that all outstanding issues will be resolved within a week.

Seven provincial ministers of different provinces, Mian Anjum Nisar and Mian Nauman Kabir of Punjab, Haji Fazl-e-Elahi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Naveed Jan Baloch, Farzana Baloch, Malik Khurram Shahzad and Imam Bux Baloch of Balochistan, as well as members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry were part of the delegation.