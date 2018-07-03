Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Diya Women FC crush Islamabad to win bronze

KARACHI: Karachi’s Diya Women FC crushed Islamabad 3-0 to finish with the bronze medal in the National Under-16 Women Football Championship at the Model Town Football Academy Ground in Lahore on Monday.

x
Advertisement

Umm-e-Zunaira put Diya Women FC on the front foot with a 35th minte strike. Sehrish completed the rout with a double strike in the 60th and 70th minutes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar