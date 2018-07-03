Diya Women FC crush Islamabad to win bronze

KARACHI: Karachi’s Diya Women FC crushed Islamabad 3-0 to finish with the bronze medal in the National Under-16 Women Football Championship at the Model Town Football Academy Ground in Lahore on Monday.

Umm-e-Zunaira put Diya Women FC on the front foot with a 35th minte strike. Sehrish completed the rout with a double strike in the 60th and 70th minutes.