Cate Campbell set for Pan Pacs after 100m freestyle win

Australia's sprint queen Cate Campbell says she is targeting next month's Pan Pacs as major preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning the 100-metres freestyle at the trials here on Monday.

With sister and Commonwealth Games conqueror Bronte taking a break from swimming for the rest of this year, Campbell clocked 52.61 seconds to beat Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack.

Campbell was well under the qualifying time for the Pan Pacs in Tokyo next month.

“One of my big drawcards for Pan Pacs is the fact that we get to check out Tokyo,” Campbell said.

In Monday’s other finals, Jack Cartwright won the men’s 100m freestyle in 48.33secs from Alexander Graham and James Roberts.

Kyle Chalmers, who has already been pre-selected for the Pan Pacs following his performances at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April, was fourth in 49.46. The Pan Pacific Championships will be held from August 9-14.