When promises become lies

PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari’s convoy was pelted with stones by residents who were protesting against the lack of water and basic facilities in the area. Typically, the PPP dismissed the protests as attempts by rival parties to thwart its influence.

However, Bilawal should reflect deeply on what exactly his party has done for Lyari (and Sindh, for that matter). Ten years of constant misrule by the PPP has proved that we shouldn’t be surprised if the party is shown the door in the forthcoming elections.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

*****

Viral videos on social media in which people can be seen questioning politicians about their performance in the last five years have proved that politicians’ tactics of wooing uninformed voters are no longer valid. There is no doubt that the PPP’s performance during the last 10 years of its governance in Sindh has been unsatisfactory. The 2018 elections will be held this month and it is hoped that people will vote for those candidates who are determined to work for the welfare of the country.

Abdul Hafeez

Jamshoro