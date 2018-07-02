PPP seeks suspension of local bodies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In-charge central elections cell of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former senator Taj Haider has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza Khan demanding suspension of local bodies functions in Islamabad.

Senator Taj Haider in his letter stated that local bodies elections were held in Islamabad in 2015 and alleged that the PML-N after rigging the elections constituted municipal committees, corporations as well as metropolitan corporation.

"The PML-N is also contesting elections in Islamabad and using all these local bodies in its election campaign in the capital," he alleged.

The PPP leader urged the CEC to take urgent action and suspend the functions of local bodies in Islamabad and delegate the functions of local bodies to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) till July 25 in order to ensure the free, fair and transparent general elections 2018.