AFP
July 2, 2018

11 found dead in Delhi home

NEW DELHI: Indian police launched an investigation Sunday after a family of 11 was found dead inside their home in New Delhi.

Police have cordoned off the home in Burari in the north of the capital where the bodies of seven women and four men were discovered Sunday. "10 of the 11 family members were found hanging when we reached the house. The last, a 75-year-old female, was dead on the floor," a Delhi police official told AFP.

"It is still too early (to know what happened). It is an ongoing investigation and we haven't ruled out anything." Local news reports said a neighbour made the grisly discovery after checking on the family after they failed to open their shop. Their bodies were hanging from an iron grill ceiling, broadcaster NDTV reported. Police are questioning neighbours and scanning CCTV footage in the area for leads.

