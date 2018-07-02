Quote of the day

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
France have so many young players who are full of talent, some experienced ones too, but once you get to the quarter-finals there are no favourites
Luis Suarez (Uruguay striker)
France have so many young players who are full of talent, some experienced ones too, but once you get to the quarter-finals there are no favourites
Luis Suarez (Uruguay striker)
Comments