King Charles is expected to do better as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor drowns the family down.

His Majesty, who was joined by Queen Camilla, eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton heading the Commonwealth Day celebrations, is asked to keep his head down and focus on his contributions to the monarchy.

Writing for Mirror, expert Russell Myers notes: “Despite the King’s unprecedented statement following six unmarked police cars turning up unannounced onto his private state last month and carting his brother off for 11 hours of questioning, there are calls for the King to do - or say - more.”

He adds: “Yet while the chants of the Abbey protests may have been drowned out by the deafening sound of the church bells as the annual Commonwealth Day celebrations kicked off, I feel it is only right to ask what more can the royals do than concentrate on with the job they exist to do.”