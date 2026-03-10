Prince William, Kate Middleton share special message on 56th Commonwealth Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Commonwealth Day alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Monday, March 9, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated the annual day by joining "Their Majesties The King and Queen" at Westminster Abbey, London.

Advertisement

The royal couple shared glimpses of the cultural event on their official Instagram account, where 56 member countries across the Commonwealth of Nations come together for one common purpose, to share "values, diversity and connections that unite the Commonwealth."

William and Kate wrote in the caption, "Bringing together voices, cultures and performances from across the 56 Commonwealth nations."

"A pleasure to join Their Majesties The King and Queen, and other members of the Royal Family, at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Observation Service."

"A moment to celebrate the shared values, diversity and connections that unite the Commonwealth," they reflected.

King Charles also shared a unifying message for all members, sharing a statement on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

He wrote, “We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”