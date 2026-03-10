King Charles is reminded today is the time of consolidation as the Royals celebrate Commonwealth Day.

His Majesty is urged to shun the heat and become look forward for a better future of the monarchy.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “The royal family is used to the heat by now - and it's nothing to do with the upturn in weather”

He adds: “It will surely not be lost on him how much he needs the precious support and attention of those in his family left after the departures of his estranged son Harry, his wife Meghan and the disgrace of his brother Andrew, leaving the ‘slimmed down monarchy’ looking rather threadbare.”

“Now is the time for consolidation. The royals finally united behind exiling Andrew who is now very much on his own, left to face the consequences of his alleged actions.

The expert noted: “The King - and indeed Prince William as his heir - knows that any further missteps will be used to fan the flames of discontent in certain quarters. For now the royals must keep calm and carry on.”