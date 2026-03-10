Shamed Andrew in trouble as police launches ‘Operation Ironville’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seemingly in grave trouble as there is a large form of investigation underway.

The ex Duke of York, who was recently arrested by the Thames Valley Police for allegedly disclosing state information to Jeffrey Epstein, is being heavily investigated under a separate project titled ‘Operation Ironville.’

A source tells The Sun: “The fact that there is a codename for this investigation tells you all you need to know — this is a large-scale police operation.

“There must have been a temptation to use many different phrases but it’s clear they needed something plain and usable so cops can go about their business undeterred,” the added.

“With all the efforts they have gone to in order to lock down the ­investigation and stop any leaks, it feels a bit daft for them to just leave it on Google.

“But it’s clear this is being taken seriously — which means there must be more to come surely,” the insider noted.