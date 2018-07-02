Mon July 02, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 2, 2018

Bolton raised US election meddling with Putin

WASHINGTON: White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday he discussed concerns about Russian meddling in US elections with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said his government did not interfere in the 2016 presidential vote. "The election meddling issue was definitely something we talked about," Bolton told CBS’s "Face the Nation". Bolton said he brought up both the 2016 election and Russian activities in upcoming congressional elections.

