PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz campaign kicks off in NA-127

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz’s election campaign kicked-off in NA-127 that was led by party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while other candidates in Lahore stepped up their campaigns.

Marriyum while addressing the campaign inauguration said the result of the campaign would be a crushing defeat for Maryam’s opponents for which she congratulated her beforehand. She said the voters of NA-127 had witnessed the love and commitment of the PML-N for public welfare and national development which is the reason they turn out in huge numbers to vote for the PML-N candidate as their representative.

She prayed for the fast recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz and said Maryam is not here to campaign for her election but the ‘lions’ of the PML-N will campaign for her day in and day out led by Hamza Shahbaz.

Marriyum said the party is up against those who speak a million lies every day, those who pledged to eliminate corruption but eliminated the accountability system itself, those who criticise Punjab but couldn’t build a single new hospital or school in KP in five years and those who fool the people by shouting slogan of ‘change’ on a ship loaded with turncoats.

She said Imran had no ground support and the paltry crowds he addresses are a proof of it; he is only banking on the ‘finger of the umpire’.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz directed all the PML-N ticket- holders to step up their campaigns in Punjab while talking to a delegation of party candidates from Gujrat. The delegation included NA-69 candidate Ch Mubashir and PP-31 candidate Haji Imran Zafar among others. He said he would also visit other districts of Punjab in addition to Lahore to invigorate the party support base. He told the candidates to use the extensive development done by the PML-N in the past term as their biggest weapon. National Assembly’s former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former health minister Salman Rafique also campaigned in their constituency at Taj Bagh.