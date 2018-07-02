Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHP arrest 45 POs, reunites nine children with families

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 141 persons involved in various crimes, including 45 proclaimed offenders (POs).

x
Advertisement

PHP teams also seized 409 litre liquor, 8,305 gram charas, 140 gram heroin, one pump action, one Kalashnikov, three rifles, 30 pistols and nine guns from the possession of the arrested people.

Meanwhile, PHP teams reunited nine children identified as M Ibrahim, Aman Ali, Saif ul Malook, M Adnan, M Imran, M Ali, Shah Jahan, Kaleem Ullah and Zahid Hussain with their parents. PHP also extended help to 4,081 travellers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar