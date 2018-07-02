PHP arrest 45 POs, reunites nine children with families

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 141 persons involved in various crimes, including 45 proclaimed offenders (POs).

PHP teams also seized 409 litre liquor, 8,305 gram charas, 140 gram heroin, one pump action, one Kalashnikov, three rifles, 30 pistols and nine guns from the possession of the arrested people.

Meanwhile, PHP teams reunited nine children identified as M Ibrahim, Aman Ali, Saif ul Malook, M Adnan, M Imran, M Ali, Shah Jahan, Kaleem Ullah and Zahid Hussain with their parents. PHP also extended help to 4,081 travellers.