Election symbols allotted to candidates in NA-70

LALAMUSA: Election symbols were allotted to the nine candidates of NA-70 (Gujrat-III) constituency here on Sunday. Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian was allotted the symbol of ‘arrow’.

Syed Faizul Hassan Shah of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was allotted the symbol of ‘bat’, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was allotted the symbol of ‘tiger’, Adnan Asim of Tehreek Labaik Pakistan got the symbol of ‘crane’ and Syed Mubashar Hussain Shah of Tehreek Labaik Islam was allotted the symbol of ‘cannon’

Independent candidates, including Chaudhry Tahir Zaman Kaira got the election symbol of ‘sheep’, M Usman Aslam (knife), Mian Intizar Hussain (apple) and Mian M Akaram was allotted the symbol of ‘jeep’. It is worth mentioning here that 15 candidates had filed their nomination papers from the NA-70 (Gujrat-III) constituency.