A difficult life ahead

A few weeks back, an international publication published the name of the more than 30,000 migrants who lost their lives while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea. On Friday (June 29), media reports revealed that at least 100 people died when a boat capsized off Libya. This horrific statistics show the risks that migrants take in search of a better life and to escape the violence in their own countries. That millions of people have been forced to flee their homes calls for the immediate attention of the international bodies who claim to be the champions of human rights. Even after gaining an entry to a safe country, the lives of these migrants is not easy. They have to live in make-shift cramped tents and search for menial jobs to afford daily meals. The thirst for power has blinded the powerful who continue to make the lives of the weak tougher.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi