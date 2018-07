Another massive reshuffle in Punjab

LAHORE: In a massive reshuffle in run-up to general election, the provincial government issued transfer and posting orders of dozens of officials on Saturday.

In pursuance of federal government’s notification, Noorul Amin Mengal, Director General, Punjab Food Authority, has been relieved of his duties and asked to join his new assignment under the Government of Balochistan.

Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, OSD at S&GAD, has been repatriated to the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan. Ms Musarrat Jabeen, Additional Secretary, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary S&GAD Department.

Muhammad Asad, Deputy Director Admin, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nankana Sahib.

Rabia Riasat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kasur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala. Munawar Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chakwal, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Sialkot.

Raja Muhammad Ashraf, Deputy Director, Directorate of Women Development, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin.

Afzal Ahmad Qamar, currently at disposal of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad.

Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as Director Rawalpindi Development Authority. Rab Nawaz Khan Minhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jhang, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Jhelum. Muhammad Iqbal Alitta, an OSD at S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Chief Administrator, Health and Education Institutions, Muridke.

Naveed Haider Shirazi, an OSD at S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Revenue, Board of Revenue, Punjab.

Shozeb Saeed, an OSD at S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary/ Personal Staff officer to Chief Minister Punjab. Saira Omar, an OSD at S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Kunwar Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi, currently at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority, has been transferred and posted as Political Assistant, DG Khan.

Amna Rafique, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hafizabad. Muhammad Said Anwaar Jappa, an OSD at S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Parks and Horticulture Development Authority, Rawalpindi. Dr Farrukh Naveed, an OSD at S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Director Finance, Punjab Auqaf Department.

Zahid Sohail, an OSD at S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies Punjab. Muhammad Iqbal, an OSD at S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Mushtaq Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vehari, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad. Muhammad Akhtar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalnagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, DG Khan. Farooq Sadiq, Additional Deputy Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, DG Khan.

Khalid Omar Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pakpattan, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Lodhran.

Mrs Sarah Aslam, Secretary (I&C), S&GAD Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Labour and Human Resource Department. She is also entrusted with the additional charge of her current post till the regular posting.

Humayun Mazhar, Director Lahore Museum, has been transferred and posted as Chairman Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation.

Tahir Raza Bukhari, awaiting posting in Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Director General Religious Affairs, Auqaf Organisation.

Dr Ayesha Saee, Project Director, Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Project, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab.

Faisal Zahoor, Special Secretary, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, has been directed to report to S&GAD for further order.

Saqib Mannan, Special Secretary, Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department Punjab, has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD for further order. Muhammad Masood Mukhtar, Additional Secretary Coordination to Chief Secretary, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Punjab. He will continue to hold additional charge of current position till regular posting.

Muhammad Tariq Khan, Director Parks and Horticulture Authority Faisalabad, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Attock.

Maria Tariq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Governors Secretariat. Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, Additional Commissioner Faisalabad, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Sargodha.

Aftab Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Vehari.

Abdul Ghafoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner, TT Singh, has been transferred and posted as Director Sahiwal.

Ms Asma Ijaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Khushab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad.

Muhammad Rafique, Additional Commissioner Sahiwal, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner Gujranwala.

Muhammad Amin Awaisi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Okara, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner Revenue.

Muhammad Afzal Nisar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Okara.

Khurram Shahzad, Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, TT Singh.

Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Secretary Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Lodhran.

Ishtiaq Ahmad Javed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lodhran has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Jhang.

Asif Rehman, Deputy Secretary Population Welfare Department Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh.

Dr Saifullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Muzaffargarh, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur.

Muhammad Ijaz Joiya, Deputy Secretary, Transport Department Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Mianwali.