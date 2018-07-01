RIS gets ‘Best Schooling System’ award

Islamabad : Roots International Schools (RIS) under the leadership of Walid Mushtaq has once again awarded as ‘Best Schooling System’ in the ICCI (Islamabad Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Achievement Awards for promoting education, training and development, says a press release.

The award was conferred upon Walid Mushtaq by Pakistan Consul General Bilal Khan Pasha in Istanbul Turkey which was received by Asad Gul, protocol manager at Roots International Schools.

The award is for Walid Mushtaq’s dedication and efforts to create longstanding partnerships with industry which will help in furthering the cause of the country’s socio-economic development. It will also help in attracting high caliber and potential faculty and students, and enhancing competitive standards.

Mr. Walid has been the master mind behind providing the infrastructure for the expansion of the school system. He contributed extensively to the enrichment of financial processes and business process reengineering. He has also played a pivotal role in community empowerment initiatives providing educational incentives to underprivileged students by delivering text books, notebooks and essentials in order to attract them to school.

ICCI has introduced these achievements awards to acknowledge the meritorious performance and services of the companies and individuals of throughout the country.