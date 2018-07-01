Spain NGO ship saves 59 migrants

MADRID: A Spanish NGO said Saturday it had rescued 59 migrants as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya, drawing condemnation from Italy´s far-right interior minister who said they were not welcome in his country.

The news comes a day after three babies were found dead and 100 more went missing in a shipwreck apparently caused by an explosion on board a boat that had set off from Libya. It also follows a controversial deal reached by EU member states to stem the influx of migrants. The accord struck Friday includes the setting up of secure centres for migrants in the bloc, “disembarkation platforms” outside the bloc and sharing out refugees among member states. Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms said on Twitter the 59 migrants were now on board their ship “heading for a secure port”.