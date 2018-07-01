Marquez grabs pole in final moments

ASSEN, Netherlands: Spaniard Marc Marquez grabbed pole position after a frenzied finish to qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.

With track-side temperatures passing 45 degrees celsius (113 Fahrenheit) the riders burned up the circuit.

With the clock ticking Andrea Iannone, on a Suzuki, held provisional pole but after all the riders out on the course had finished, the Italian was relegated to 10th.

Championship leader Marquez was quickest in 1 minute 32.791 seconds.

The Honda star finished 0.041 seconds faster than team-mate Cal Crutchlow. Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) completed the front row another 0.018 seconds back.

The first four riders were separated by less than one tenth of a second and the top 11 by just half a second. Rossi, who has won 10 races, including eight grand prix at Assen completes the front row.