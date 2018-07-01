Marquez grabs pole in final moments

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ASSEN, Netherlands: Spaniard Marc Marquez grabbed pole position after a frenzied finish to qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.
With track-side temperatures passing 45 degrees celsius (113 Fahrenheit) the riders burned up the circuit.
With the clock ticking Andrea Iannone, on a Suzuki, held provisional pole but after all the riders out on the course had finished, the Italian was relegated to 10th.
Championship leader Marquez was quickest in 1 minute 32.791 seconds.
The Honda star finished 0.041 seconds faster than team-mate Cal Crutchlow. Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) completed the front row another 0.018 seconds back.
The first four riders were separated by less than one tenth of a second and the top 11 by just half a second. Rossi, who has won 10 races, including eight grand prix at Assen completes the front row.
ASSEN, Netherlands: Spaniard Marc Marquez grabbed pole position after a frenzied finish to qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.
With track-side temperatures passing 45 degrees celsius (113 Fahrenheit) the riders burned up the circuit.
With the clock ticking Andrea Iannone, on a Suzuki, held provisional pole but after all the riders out on the course had finished, the Italian was relegated to 10th.
Championship leader Marquez was quickest in 1 minute 32.791 seconds.
The Honda star finished 0.041 seconds faster than team-mate Cal Crutchlow. Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) completed the front row another 0.018 seconds back.
The first four riders were separated by less than one tenth of a second and the top 11 by just half a second. Rossi, who has won 10 races, including eight grand prix at Assen completes the front row.
Comments